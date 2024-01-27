Osimhen To Depart Napoli By End Of Current Campaign – De Laurentiis

Star forward, Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli at the end of the 2023–24 season, according to a statement made by the club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Recall that Osimhen scored 26 goals in Serie A, helping Napoli win their first league title since 1990.

However, there were rumours that he was leaving the team during the summer to preserve his market value.

The 25-year-old, though, appears to have recently extended his contract with Napoli.

De Laurentiis confirmed that Osimhen is poised for a significant summer transfer. He mentioned Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Premier League as potential destinations.

“We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG, or a top English club.” De Laurentiis.

PSG brought in two strikers this past summer, but neither Randal Kolo Muani nor Gonçalo Ramos has established himself as manager Luis Enrique’s No. 1 striker.

As a result, sporting advisor Luis Campos could move on from one or both players to make room for a move for Osimhen.

If Kylian Mbappe chooses to leave this year, Paris Saint-Germain must find someone to fill his shoes and keep up the goal-scoring. The player from Napoli could be a perfect fit as his replacement.