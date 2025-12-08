Osimhen Tipped, Ndidi Picked As New Eagles Captain

As the Super Eagles continue their rebuild under head coach Eric Chelle, the question of who should wear the captain’s armband has finally taken shape, with Wilfred Ndidi now set to lead the team, even though many officials and players strongly push for Victor Osimhen.

Ndidi becomes the natural successor following the retirement of captain William Troost-Ekong, who quit international football last week after earning 83 caps.

According to team insiders, Chelle carefully considered both players before settling on the Bekistas’ midfielder. A top official told New Telegraph that Osimhen’s name came up repeatedly because of his passion and elite status.

“Osimhen’s commitment and passion set him out. Anytime he plays for Nigeria, he gives everything. That is why some of us felt he could be captain,” the source said.

However, Chelle was also advised to look at the wider dynamics of the team as he rebuilds after the loss of the 2026 World Cup ticket. Many in the squad reportedly believe Ndidi, 28, offers the right balance of maturity, calmness and authority. “Ndidi is a calming influence.

He commands respect from the players without raising his voice. In the dressing room, they listen to him,” the official added. While several players privately expressed support for Osimhen due to his fighting spirit and leadership by example, the majority still favoured Ndidi as the steady hand the team needs at this moment.

Ndidi has already captained the Super Eagles in several matches, including during the 2026 World Cup playoffs. His experience, discipline, and strong relationship with both senior and younger players reportedly influenced the final decision.

With less than three weeks to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Chelle now hopes his new captain will help stabilise the squad and push Nigeria toward a strong tournament. Osimhen, sources say, is expected to remain a key leader in the team, even without the armband.