Osimhen The Right Choice For Super Eagles Captain — Ighalo

With William Troost-Ekong’s retirement bringing an era of leadership to an end, attention has swiftly turned to a new pressing question ahead of African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025), who will step up to wear the Super Eagles’ captain’s armband next?

Former Super Eagles striker and AFCON top scorer Odion Ighalo has weighed in on the captaincy debate, backing his close friend Victor Osimhen as the ideal successor to William Troost-Ekong and the right leader to guide Nigeria into AFCON 2025 and beyond.

Speaking during a video conversation with former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh, Ighalo stressed that Osimhen’s leadership credentials extend beyond raw talent.

He acknowledged that the 26-year-old is not the most senior player in the squad in terms of caps, with figures like Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi also in contention, but insisted that Osimhen’s work ethic, consistency and winning mentality set him apart—qualities Nigeria will need as they prepare for the pressure and expectations of AFCON 2025.

“I will pick Victor [Osimhen],” Ighalo stated emphatically in the video before going on to explain his reasons.

READ ALSO:

“I’ll give you my reason why. Not because he’s the oldest player in the team, but because there are people ahead of him in the team. “There’s like 4 or 5 right now.

“I think Simon is the oldest, there are people ahead of him. But because now Osimhen is doing well, he is in his time. And he has the balls to demand what they want.”

The former Manchester United forward also pointed to Osimhen’s readiness to speak up, describing the Galatasaray star as positively outspoken—someone unafraid to set standards, hold teammates accountable, and shoulder responsibility in tough moments.

[Wilfred] Ndidi is not a talking type. Indeed he’s a very calm guy. But Osimhen is outspoken. He’s going to speak on behalf of the team. He’s gonna ginger the boys. You see in the game sometimes he will say, ‘hey, hey, come on’, you see, sometimes you see him talking loud. You understand, he’s going to fight for the boys. He’s going to speak to anybody he needs to speak to, to make sure they are OK.