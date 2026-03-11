Osimhen Thanks Galatasaray Fans, Honours Mother’s Tribute

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen expressed heartfelt gratitude to Galatasaray fans for their support during the victory over Liverpool.

The Super Eagles forward was honoured as supporters unveiled a massive tifo featuring him and his family during the Champions League clash against the Reds.

The 27-year-old played the full match at RAMS Park. Although he did not score, Osimhen was pivotal, providing the decisive assist that helped Galatasaray secure a 1-0 win.

Galatsaray’s tifo

New Telegraph reports that Galatasaray fans unveiled a heartfelt tifo honouring Osimhen’s late mother, creating one of the evening’s most emotional moments.

The display, organised by the club’s dedicated supporter groups, paid tribute to the woman who played a pivotal role in shaping the striker’s life long before he rose to prominence.

Tifo in honor of Osimhen. 🇳🇬❤️ pic.twitter.com/yze1GpFJTD — SportyTV (@SportyTV) March 10, 2026

READ ALSO:

As the tribute unfolded across RAMS Park, Osimhen was visibly moved. Known for his relentless energy on the pitch, the Nigerian forward was seen wiping away tears while taking in the powerful gesture from the supporters.

What Osimhen Said:

Speaking to reporters after the match, Osimhen reiterated his pride and joy in wearing the Galatasaray shirt, expressing deep gratitude for the fans’ support and the inspiration it provides him on the pitch.

“When I came out of the tunnel and saw the choreography, I was deeply moved. As you know, I lost my mother at a very young age. Seeing a gesture like this… we are a family,” Osimhen said.

“This club and its fans mean so much to me. I’m incredibly happy to be here and very grateful for the love they’ve shown. That’s why every time I step onto the field, I give everything for them. I fight for them with every ounce of my energy.

“Meeting Galatasaray was fate. This is destiny. It was meant to be. I’m truly happy to be here.”