Osimhen Targets 13th League Goal As Galatasaray Storm Rizespor

Juve step up chase for Eagles striker

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is poised to net his 13th goal of the season as Galatasaray prepare to face Çaykur Rizespor in a highly anticipated Turkish Süper Lig match today.

Galatasaray currently tops the league with a six-point advantage, while Rizespor sits in 12th place with 27 points, aiming to climb to ninth.

Today’s match is crucial for both teams; Galatasaray seek to maintain their lead, and Rizespor aim to improve their standing.

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September 2024, has been instrumental in the team’s success this season, amassing 12 goals in the league with further five strikes in the Europa League totalling 17 goals in just 21 matches across the two competitions.

Meanwhile, Juventus are determined to sign Osimhen and plans to meet Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to discuss a summer transfer, according to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini.

Osimhen will return to Napoli at the end of the season when his loan spell at Galatasaray ends, and Juventus know negotiations won’t be easy. However, they remain determined to strike a deal.

