Osimhen Sustains Ankle Injury, Begins Treatment

Dr Yenir Slim, Galatasaray’s team doctor, has confirmed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen sprained his ankle while on international duty for Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the 1-0 win over Rwanda.

Osimhen was substituted midway through the first half of Saturday’s encounter in Uyo, after a challenge from Claude Niyomugabo.

This ruled him out of the second crucial game against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, September 9.

The Super Eagles doctors initially stated that the striker was bruised on his shin.

The Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, wrote, “Team doctor confirmed Victor Osimhen’s injury is a bruise on his shin. He woke up this morning (Sunday) with discomfort and will not be travelling with the squad to South Africa for Tuesday’s game.”

READ ALSO

The player has reportedly returned to Turkey, and Galatasaray have also conducted further tests on their record signing.

“In the examinations conducted today (Tuesday) on our football A team player Victor Osimhen in our hospital, a moderate level of sprain (tension and bleeding) was detected in the ankle ligaments and the necessary treatment was started to return to the field as soon as possible,” the team doctor, Slim said in a statement posted via the club’s website.

Cyriel Dessers stood in for Osimhen; however, he did not provide as much of a threat to the Rwandans as Osimhen.

Tolu Arokodare, the second-half substitute, strived to keep Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes alive with his 51st-minute strike.

It is uncertain if the player will be fit for their league game against Eyüpspor on Saturday.