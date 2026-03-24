Osimhen Surgery Successful, Striker Splashes N3bn On Lekki Mansion

Turkish club Galatasaray have confirmed that their star striker Victor Osimhen has undergone a successful surgery after suffering a fractured right forearm. Osimhen got injured during a tough UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Liverpool.

In a statement released by the club yesterday, the surgery was carried out by team doctor Yener Ince at the Maslak Acibadem Hospital in Turkey.

Early reports say the Super Eagles striker is expected to return to action before the big, Intercontinental derby against rivals Fenerbahçe on April 26. Osimhen has already received visits from top officials of the club, including president Dursun Ozbek and coach Okan Buruk, as he continues his recovery.

Off the pitch, the 27-yearold striker is also making big moves. After recently buying a luxury car, Osimhen has now added a new house worth over N3billion to his properties.

The house is located in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos, inside the posh Hampton Lake Estate. The building is a modern three-storey mansion with five bedrooms and wellfurnished interiors. Osimhen has said he is investing heavily in real estate both in Nigeria and abroad as he plans for the future.