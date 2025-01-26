Osimhen Sues Turkish Journalist Over Alleged Assault

Share

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen has filed a defamation lawsuit against Turkish journalist, Tolga Bozduman.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Bozduman had earlier accused the Nigeria international of assault following Galatasaray’s 3-3 draw with Dynamo Kyiv this month.

Osimhen’s close friend and radio On-Air Personality (OAP), Onokala Onyebuchi known as ‘Buchi Laba’ made this disclosure via his verified X handle on Sunday.

“Victor Osimhen has officially sued the journalist who accused the Nigerian international of hitting him. The case officially will start in court tomorrow (Monday),” Buchi Laba tweeted.

Osimhen now faces scrutiny off the pitch amid growing controversy over the alleged incident.

Bozduman had claimed that Osimhen became aggressive and punched him while he was attempting to take photos of the Napoli loanee outside a venue.

Reports alleged that Osimhen offered money to have footage of the altercation deleted.

The 26-year-old striker has strongly denied the allegations, labelling them as false.

Osimhen has already expressed his disappointment over the incident, stating, “If I hit him, he’s going to get justice, and if he lied, he’s going to get the wrath of the law.”

The footballer’s decision to sue reflects his determination to clear his name and also defend his reputation.

Osimhen has been in impressive form since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer.

