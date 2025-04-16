Osimhen Snubs Mourinho, Rejects Chance To Work With Special One

Share

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has rejected a move to Turkish giants, Fenerbahce, turning down the chance to work with coach José Mourinho. The Nigerian striker is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli and has had a fantastic season, scoring 29 goals in 33 games.

Galatasaray would love to keep him permanently, but the 26-year-old is attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Juventus are watching him closely, while Barcelona see him as a future replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race.

However, Osimhen’s biggest dream is to play in the English Premier League. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all monitoring his situation.

Amidst all this interest, Fenerbahce made a surprise move to sign him. The club, managed by the legendary José Mourinho, even hired a top agent to try and convince Osimhen. But according to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Osimhen didn’t even consider the offer.

“Fenerbahçe involved a big agent to try and convince Victor Osimhen, but the approach was immediately rebuffed. It is impossible.

There are bigger, better clubs interested. Decision will be made at the end of the season.” Osimhen is loved by Galatasaray fans and has a ₤75 million release clause. His next move may be decided after the season, but unlikely to be Fenerbahce.

