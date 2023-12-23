New Telegraph

December 23, 2023
December 23, 2023
Osimhen Signs New Napoli Contract

Super Eagle striker, Victor Osimhen, has signed a new contract with Napoli.

The development was confirmed by Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano via his X account on Saturday.

He wrote, “Victor Osimhen signs new deal at Napoli confirmed. Documents also in place.”

Earlier on Friday, Romano noted that “the agreement between Napoli and Victor Osimhen on a new deal is 100% done and confirmed.

“It will be sealed before Christmas, it’s imminent.”

According to him, Osimhen’s contract is until June 2026, there will be a huge salary rise for the Nigerian striker, a release clause has also been confirmed, and he is expected to stay in January.

