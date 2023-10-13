Osimhen Should’ve Accepted Saudi Offer –Okocha

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Jay Jay Okocha is unhappy that Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, turned down a highly lucrative offer to join the Saudi Pro League.

An ex-international and former Chelsea Technical Manager, Mike Emenalo who currently manages a club in the oil-rich country also advised the Nigerian rising star to move to Saudi but Osimhen chose to remain in Italy.

Okocha who was pained with the decision of Osimhen to turn down the offer said “It doesn’t make sense to me but it is his decision, but if I am given such an offer, I will go without hesitation,” he said.

Okocha emphasised that if he heard about the contract being offered to Osimhen, he would play in Saudi Arabia for two years. “As an African, you can fill your cabinet with trophies, but if you can’t feed yourself, nobody will appreciate those laurels you have gathered.

“Unfortunately in Nigeria, you have to be your own government; to provide for everything that you need, or else, you will be a liability.