Osimhen Should Move On If Better Offer Comes – Nwosu

Says All Teams Going to AFCON Are Potential Winners

Former international, Henry Nwosu, has advised Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, to leave Napoli if a better offer comes after the crisis involving the player and the management of his club. There was a recent report that the striker is likely to leave the Serie A champions after the club’s official Tik- Tok account made two posts that were critical of him.

In one post, they mocked him for missing a penalty against Bologna, while in the other, they compared his bleached hair to a coconut. Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has threatened legal action against Napoli, and the player himself has deleted all references to the club from his Instagram account.

While Napoli had issued a statement describing the post as unintentional, many of the striker’s fans were left unsatisfied. However, the Nigerian has now poured some cold water on the heat by reinstating his commitment to the Serie A champions. Speaking with our correspondent, Nwosu said with the atmosphere not looking conducive as before, he advised the player to seek for job somewhere else.

“I am not Osimhen and I am not in his shoes, but with what happened recently, I don’t think the place is conducive again and the best thing is for him to seek for another place to go to,” he said. “Luckily, he is yet to sign a new contract. As a player, if you are not happy at a place, it is always difficult to give your best and that might affect him too.

“Apart from the club, it will also affect his performance for the national team, which is not good enough for Nigeria.” Meanwhile, Nwosu has said Nigerians should wait till January, when the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off, before thinking of winning the trophy. The Nigeria Football Federation recently re-engaged the coach of the team, Jose Peseiro, while also giving him a semifinal target at the AFCON, whereas the coach himself said he has a team to win the tournament.

Reacting to the confidence of the coach, the former junior national team coach s a i d t h e teams going to Cote d’Ivoire are thinking of winning the AFCON, and it is only when the tournament starts properly before you can separate the boys from the men.

He added that the two friendly games coming up against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique will be a good test for the Eagles ahead of their World Cup qualifiers later this month. He also said no team is small as they are all big in their own way, reminding the team that Saudi Arabia defeated World Cup champions Argentina at the last World Cup in Qatar.

Nwosu added: “If you look at the two teams, they are strong sides, and they have what it takes to be at the top too. “It is difficult for a team to defeat Argentina, and that’s what Saudi Arabia did at the last World Cup. And if you look at what’s happening to their league at the moment, then you should expect a strong opposition. “Also, sometimes, you need to play against a lesser team to see the strength of your team and also use the opportunity to tweak your team a little.”