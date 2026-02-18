Pressing Machine Osimhen Shines In Juventus Clash

Victor Osimhen put on a masterclass in pressing against his former Serie A rivals, Juventus, in the UEFA Champions League. With relentless energy, two key assists, and tireless off-the-ball work, Osimhen frustrated defenders and impressed coaches alike.

New Telegraph reports that Galatasaray ran riot in a 5–2 victory at Rams Park, with the Nigerian striker orchestrating chaos throughout the match.

When Energy Dominates The Game

Osimhen didn’t find the net against Juventus; he didn’t need to. The Super Eagles forward turned pressing into an art, relentlessly hunting defenders and forcing two turnovers that directly led to Galatasaray goals.

By the time he delivered pinpoint assists for the fourth and fifth goals, Juventus’ backline was mentally shattered.

This was the second match in under a week where Osimhen registered two assists, a career first. The evolution is clear: he’s no longer just a penalty-box predator, but a complete forward who elevates everyone around him through sheer force of will.

How Galatasaray Dominated Juventus

The match began with early drama for both teams. Gabriel Sara capitalised on a defensive slip by Kenan Yıldız to give Galatasaray the lead inside 15 minutes, only for Teun Koopmeiners to respond immediately, finishing a rebound after Uğurcan Çakır’s initial save.

Koopmeiners struck again before halftime, linking with Weston McKennie to put Juventus ahead 2–1. But the second half belonged to Galatasaray and Victor Osimhen’s relentless energy.

Early in the second half, Noa Lang equalised with a tap-in from a rebound, followed by Davinson Sánchez scoring from a free-kick to restore Galatasaray’s lead.

A turning point came when Cabal received a second yellow, leaving Juventus a man down and tilting the match decisively.

Osimhen exploited the chaos, setting up Lang for a simple finish and later providing the assist for substitute Sacha Boey’s spectacular late strike to seal the 5–2 victory.

Juventus, overwhelmed and outplayed, left the pitch reeling from another humiliating defeat.

Social Platforms Buzzed With Reactions

Social media exploded with praise for Victor Osimhen, as fans and analysts highlighted that his performance was more than just talent—it combined intelligence, relentless effort, and tactical awareness.

“Victor Osimhen is a pressing machine,” one observer said. “He’s not scoring, but twice his pressure forced Juventus defenders into mistakes that led directly to goals. Tireless worker. Always full of running. A delight to have as a teammate.”

Victor Osimhen is a pressing machine. He’s not scoring but twice his applied pressure on the Juventus defender with the ball and it’s led his teammates to score after the defender loses the ball. Tireless worker. Always full of running. A delight to have as a teammate. 🇳🇬 👏 pic.twitter.com/07PHZp8KFl — E (@iamOkon) February 17, 2026

Another fan summed it up: “Victor Osimhen works his socks off every single time. He’s every coach’s dream.”

Even Galatasaray’s official accounts joined in: “Otherworldly effort by Victor—two assists and endless pressing all game long.”

One analyst joked, “Osimhen with two assists against Juventus. He needs a better league. These UCL games are too easy for him.”

What This Performance Proves

Victor Osimhen’s performance against Juventus went beyond assists or work rate—it was a blueprint for the modern elite forward.

Not just finishers waiting for service, but relentless hunters who create chaos, force errors, and lift their teammates with sheer energy and determination.

Galatasaray now head to Turin with huge momentum, having lost just once in their last seven meetings with Juventus.

The Italian side faces mounting pressure and a psychological challenge imposed by a Nigerian striker who pressed them into submission.

Goals will always come with Osimhen, but performances like this are what separate good strikers from truly indispensable ones.