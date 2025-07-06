Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen appears to have made a decisive move regarding his future, with reports from Corriere dello Sport revealing that the Nigerian international has accepted a lucrative €16 million-per-year contract from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old forward, who spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray, played a pivotal role in helping the club clinch both the Turkish Super Lig title and the League Cup.

After a highly successful campaign, Osimhen is now said to have expressed his desire to remain in Istanbul and continue with the club on a permanent basis.

With limited interest from top-tier European clubs, the Super Eagles striker is reportedly keen to settle at Galatasaray, where he has found consistent form and strong fan support.

Sources close to the situation claim that the club’s efforts to secure Osimhen permanently have received significant financial backing from sponsors, who are prepared to assist in activating his €75 million release clause at Napoli.

Galatasaray’s bold push for Osimhen underlines their ambition to maintain dominance in Turkish football and make a deeper impact in European competitions.

The move, if finalised, would mark one of the biggest signings in the club’s recent history and could reshape the narrative of top African talents finding success outside Europe’s traditional “big five” leagues.