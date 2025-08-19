Osimhen Set To Become First Foreign Star In Turkish Movies

Victor Osimhen has just started his first full season with Galatasaray, but the Nigerian striker is already making headlines off the pitch. After completing the most expensive transfer in Turkish football history, Osimhen could soon add “actor” to his achievements.

The Super Eagles star, who scored 37 goals and provided eight assists on loan last season to help Galatasaray win both the league and cup, is now being linked with a movie role. Osimhen recently met popular Turkish comedian Sahan Gökbakar, the man behind the famous “Recep Ivedik” film series.

In a lighthearted chat that went viral, Gökbakar asked if Osimhen would like to act in one of his movies. The striker playfully said yes, and Gökbakar replied, “Of course!” If the plan goes ahead, Osimhen would become the first foreign footballer to feature in a Turkish film while wearing Galatasaray colours — making his mark both in sports and entertainment.