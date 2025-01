Share

Victor Osimhen tonight netted his 10th league goal for Galatasaray to open the New Year on a winning note.

Galatasaray won 2-1 against Goztepe to consolidate their leadership of the Turkish Super Lig.

Osimhen scored from the penalty spot after just 10 minutes.

Kaduna-born Anthony Dennis, 20, sparkled in midfield for Goztepe.

Galatasaray are now 11 points clear of nearest rivals Fenerbache, who have a game in hand.

