…as Napoli reject Lukaku plus cash Chelsea deal for striker

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen headed his 12th goal in Serie A this season for Napoli to fight back from a goal down and win 4-2 at Monza yesterday just hours before the club rejected a deal from Chelsea for the forward. Osimhen connected home a cross from the right with a powerful header in the 55th minute.

The away win has lifted Napoli to seventh place on the table with 48 points from 31 matches. However, they are two points outside of the Top-6 qualification bracket for European football next season. Chelsea offer for Osimhen include Romelu Lukaku, plus cash II Matino via Napoli Magazine, reports that the Blues tried to persuade Napoli to part ways with their star striker.

But the Italian champions rejected the offer and now the Blues will have to try again this time using 22-year-old striker Armando Broja who has previously been linked with Napoli to facilitate their pursuit of Osimhen.