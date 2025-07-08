Osimhen Reportedly Rejects Arsenal, Liverpool, Others, Chooses Galatasaray

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has turned down big offers from top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Juventus — and is now close to joining Turkish champions Galatasaray.

According to reports, Osimhen’s agents recently offered him to Arsenal and Liverpool, but both clubs said no. Arsenal are instead chasing Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres, while Liverpool are not looking for a striker like Osimhen.

Last summer, Chelsea also tried to sign Osimhen, but he refused to take a pay cut. Despite his dream of playing in the Premier League, the 25-year-old now seems focused on finding the best offer for his future.

Osimhen has agreed to join Galatasaray and talks are ongoing with Napoli, his current club. Napoli want €75 million for him, while Galatasaray have made an offer of €50 million plus €5 million in bonuses. Osimhen has reportedly agreed on a salary of €15 million a year and a three-year deal, with the option for a fourth.