Osimhen Reportedly Acquires Private Jet

Share

Nigerian professional footballer and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen has reportedly acquired a private jet.

Osimhen’s colleague, Ebenezer Boniface made this known in a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Boniface congratulated Osimhen on his latest luxury purchase, sharing a photo with the caption: “Congratulations @victorosimhen”.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that the Super Eagles forward has been inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and notable entertainment figures, despite no official confirmation.

Also, Victor Osimhen was previously embroiled in a transfer saga, which ultimately led to his loan move to Galatasaray.

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: