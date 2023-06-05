Osimhen Reflects On Possible Transfer Amid Chelsea, Man Utd Interest

The Super Eagle and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has admitted that he will go with the flower regarding a possible summer transfer and leave his destiny in the hands of Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The 24-year-old had his best season in 2022/23, scoring 26 times in Serie A to help deliver Napoli’s first title since 1990 when Diego Maradona was at the club. Osimhen landed the Capocannoniere trophy as the league’s top scorer as a result and is on the radar of both Manchester United and Chelsea as the transfer window nears.

Osimhen is Chelsea’s primary striker target for 2023, with the Blues lacking a recognized number nine since Romelu Lukaku’s return turned sour. Manchester United are also in the market for a striker in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s November exit.

Bayern Munich are another club keeping tabs on the player, although any buyer could be forced to part with close to €150m to meet Napoli’s valuation.

“I don’t know, the president has to decide that,” Osimhen told THE PRESS on the subject of his future.

“I love the people of Napoli, they have shown me so much love. For me, I don’t mind, the president decides and I will just go with the flow.”

Discussing his own success this past season, Osimhen said, “It’s an amazing feeling for me, I won the scudetto, which is the most important thing in my career so far. I am grateful to God for this season, for my teammates, my family, for the Neapolitans and they deserve all of this.

“This season has been brilliant for me, my teammates, and the Neapolitans. I think I’ve done so well this season and deserve every good thing I’ve got, but I feel motivated to do even more next season.”

“It won’t be difficult to keep our best players, we’re good with contracts – but never say never in case of crazy proposals. I think they will stay for a long time,” De Laurentiis said when discussing the Napoli futures of both Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in February.