Osimhen Ready To Agree New Napoli Deal

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is on the verge of agreeing new deal with his Serie A side, Napoli as the club and the player already worked out a new contract that includes a release clause at €150m and a salary at €10m per season.

This new deal is expected to run to June 2027 and will see his wages skyrocket to €10m per season including bonuses and a portion of his image rights. The release clause is set to be at two different levels, one for clubs outside of Italy and one specifically for the Saudi Pro League, reaching €150m.

The center-forward helped them win their first Scudetto in over 30 years and became the first Afri- can ever to be crowned Serie A Capocannoniere. He received interest from numerous clubs this summer, including Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and several Saudi Pro League sides like Al-Hilal.

However, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Osimhen were always focused on continuing their rapport together at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.