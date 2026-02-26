Osimhen Powers Galasataray Into UCL RO 16

On Wednesday night, Galatasaray SK advanced to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for the first time in 12 years despite losing the second leg of their knockout play-off 3-2 after extra time, as a 7-5 aggregate defeat sent a 10-man Juventus side out of the competition.

With Juventus three goals down after the first leg, the Old Lady had no other option but to start the match with high intensity and a quick tempo.

This resulted in a very open beginning to the second leg, which saw big chances for both sides right from the off.

READ ALSO:

After just two minutes played, a close-range header by Davinson Sánchez forced a smart stop from Mattia Perin to prevent Galatasaray from killing the tie off completely.

Less than 60 seconds later, Federico Gatti was handed a golden opportunity to start the Bianconeri’s fightback in earnest, but his header from inside the box flashed over the bar when he really should have hit the target.