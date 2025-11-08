Osimhen Poised To Fire W’cup Playoff Warning Again As Galatasaray Face Kocaelispor

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will once again be in the spotlight this weekend as Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray travel to face Kocaelispor on Sunday.

The Super Eagles forward is expected to lead the line for the table-toppers and continue his impressive scoring form ahead of Nigeria’s crucial CAF World Cup playoff set to begin next week in Morocco.

Galatasaray head into the match aiming to extend their four-point lead at the top of the table after a goalless draw with Trabzonspor last weekend. Despite dominating the encounter and creating several chances, the Istanbul giants were frustrated by the outstanding performance of goalkeeper Andre Onana, who denied Osimhen three times and saw another of his efforts strike the woodwork.

But the Nigerian talisman bounced back in style in mid- week with a sensational hat-trick in Galatasaray’s 3–0 UEFA Champions League victory over Ajax at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The historic result marked the first time a Turkish club had ever beaten the Dutch giants on their home turf. Osimhen opened the scor- ing with a header in the 59th minute before confidently con- verting two penalties to seal a famous win for Galatasaray.

The performance also saw him achieve multiple person- al milestones: he became the second Nigerian to score a Champions League hat-trick after Yakubu Aiyegbeni in 2002, and the first Galatasaray player to accomplish the feat since Burak Yilmaz in 2012.

In addition, the 26-year-old forward surpassed Obafemi Martins to become Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in European competitions, with 25 goals.

He also became the first Galatasaray player to score braces in two consecutive European games and to win the club’s Most Valuable Player award in three straight Champions League matches. With that blistering form, Osimhen will look to contin- ue his goal-scoring run when Galatasaray face Kocaelispor, who are battling to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Head coach, Okan Buruk, will be counting on the Nigerian’s sharpness and confidence to make the difference as his side push for their 10th league win of the season. Sunday’s game will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2009, when Ko- caelispor stunned Galatasaray 5–2. The current Super Lig leaders will be keen to avenge that defeat and strengthen their grip on the title race.

Galatasaray’s attack has been in fine form, scoring 11 goals in their last five matches across all competitions. They have scored at least three times in three of those games, under- lining their attacking power and fluid play. For the hosts, Kocaelispor, managed by Selcuk Inan, the task is formidable.

They lost 1–0 to Istanbul Basaksehir last weekend, conceding a late penalty after missing several chances. That defeat ended a three-match winning streak that had helped them climb away from the relegation zone. Currently just three points above safety, Kocaelispor have been solid at home this season, losing only once in five match- es and keeping clean sheets in their last two. However, their defence will face one of its toughest tests yet against an in-form Osimhen.

The Super Eagles striker is not only looking to help Galatasaray extend their lead in the league but also to send a warning signal ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup playoff campaign.

The Eagles will begin their quest for a World Cup spot next week in Morocco, where they face Gabon in the first semifi- nal. A victory in that tie would set up a potential showdown with either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final.

Coach Eric Chelle knows that Osimhen, who fired a hat trick in the 4-0 demoli- tion of the Benin Republic, is needed to be in top shape and form to help the Eagles’ campaign in the next leg of the World Cup qualifiers.

For Osimhen, Sunday’s match provides the perfect stage to showcase his sharpness and confidence before joining up with the national team.

His current form suggests he is ready to lead the line once again for the Super Eagles as they chase a return to the world’s biggest foot- ball stage.

With Galatasaray chasing the Turkish title and Nigeria eyeing World Cup qualification, Osimhen’s goals could define both campaigns — and Sunday’s encounter may be another reminder of why he remains Africa’s most dangerous striker.