Osimhen Plans To Buy S’African Club, Sundown, Deal 95% Done

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, is about to acquire South African top side, Mamelodi Sundown, in a deal worth millions of dollars.

According to reports, the former Napoli pointman has commenced discussions with the Mamelodi Sundown’s management with the deal almost 95 per cent done.

This will make the 25-year-old the first Nigerian player to own a club in Africa. Osimhen net worth of between $10m to $12m coming as an ambassador for various top brands and yearly net salary of over €6 million and a weekly wage of €125,000 is tempting and may have made him think about investing in the South African side.

Although the deal is still under wraps, investigation revealed that the paperwork and signing of the contract will soon be disclosed.

Other players of African origin who have bought clubs are Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, N’Golo Kanté and Sadio Mane of Senegal.

Mbappe has become the owner of a football club in the French club football division, Clean. According to popular foot – ball journalist Fabrizio Romano, Kylian acquired 80% of the club’s shares.

The 25-year-old becomes a club owner via Coalition Capital for Caen. Following the official announcement of Kylian Mbappe becoming the youngest footballer to own a football club, questions as to whether active players are allowed to own football clubs have been raised by fans and critics alike.

N’Golo Kanté – Acquired Royal Excelsior Virton, a Belgian third-tier club while Sadio Mané – Recently purchased Bourges Foot 18, a fourthtier French club.

