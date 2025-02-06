Osimhen Perfect For Premier League’

Share

Former Southampton and Crystal Palace defender, José Fonte, believes Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has everything needed to succeed in the English Premier League.

Osimhen, 26, joined Galatasaray on loan after missing out on a permanent move from Napoli. Despite strong links to Premier League clubs, he remained in Turkey, where he has been in excellent form since arriving in September.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, Fonte described Osimhen as aggressive, fast, strong, and hardworking, saying he would be a nightmare for defenders in England.

“Once Osimhen gets into the Premier League, I think he will bully defenders. He is fast, clever, and powerful.

He has worked hard to get where he is, and he deserves his success,” Fonte said. The Portuguese international added that he looks forward to seeing Osimhen compete with the best in England.

