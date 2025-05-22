Osimhen, Others To Grace Troost-Ekong Charity Match

Share

A former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, is top on the list of superstars expected to grace the Troost-Ekong Foundation (TEF) Charity Match billed for Sunday, June 22nd, 2025 at Onikan Stadium, Mobalaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The high-impact Charity match under the theme “Play for Purpose,” brings together some of Africa’s biggest names in sports and entertainment to raise awareness and generate funds for TEF’s ongoing youth development programs in education, healthcare, and grassroots sports.

Founder and Super Ea -gles captain, William Troost-Ekong, said: “I’m super excited to bring this year’s TEF Charity Match to Lagos.

We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to put together a great game and show to raise funds for the foundation’s planned projects.”

Apart from Osimhen, other confirmed players and personalities include Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Raphael Onyedika, Samuel Chukwueze, Carl Ikeme, Obafemi Martins, Victor Boniface, Anthony Joshua, Stanley Nwabali, Alex Song, Theo Attom.

They’ll be joined by stars of culture and comedy like Brodda Shaggi, Odumodublvck, Kelechi AFC ,and Gilmore, with more surprise guests expected on the day.

