Osimhen, Onuachu Continue To Paint Turkey With Goals

Nigerian strikers Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu continued their impressive scoring form in Turkey yesterday. Osimhen was on target as Galatasaray defeated city rivals Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 in a Turkish Super Lig encounter, a result that lifted the champions seven points clear of their closest challengers, Fenerbahce.

The Super Eagles forward scored his 12th league goal of the season in the 67th minute, finishing brilliantly after controlling a long ball inside the penalty area before firing past the goalkeeper.

The victory serves as a major confidence boost for Galatasaray ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Turkish giants head into the encounter with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg played in Istanbul, with the overall winner progressing to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Meanwhile, compatriot Onuachu also maintained his red-hot scoring form after netting the winning goal for Trabzonspor in their latest league outing.

The towering striker struck in the 51st minute to secure victory for his side and, in the process, made history by scoring in 10 consecutive matches for the club.

The win also saw Trabzonspor move level on 57 points with second-placed Fenerbahce with eight matches remaining in the season.