Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has been named among the world’s most prolific international goalscorers of the current decade alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

The Galatasaray striker made the podium for the Top Scorers of National Teams in the third decade of the 21st century (2021-2030) rankings, placing him in elite company with some of football’s biggest names.

Osimhen currently sits joint 14th on the list with Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrović, with both players recording 27 international goals since 2021.

The achievement highlights the Galatasaray forward’s elite consistency and places him firmly among the most prolific finishers in world football during the period under review. A breakdown of his numbers shows steady production across the decade.

He scored five goals in 2021, repeated that total in 2022 and 2023, added three in 2024, and exploded for nine goals in 2025, his most productive year yet.

At the summit of the IFFHS rank- ings is Norway’s Erling Haaland, who has scored 49 international goals since 2021, ahead of England captain Harry Kane on 46 and Argentina legend Lionel Messi on 44. Cristiano Ronaldo follows closely with 41 goals for Portugal, while France’s Kylian Mbappe has 39.

Also featuring prominently are the Neth- erlands’ Memphis Depay and Iran’s Mehdi Taremi on 34 each, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku and Senegal’s Sadio Mane on 32, and Son Heung-min on 28 for South Korea Beyond the decade statistics, Osimhen’s overall impact for Nigeria continues to grow.

Since making his Super Eagles debut in 2017, he has scored 35 goals in 51 appearances, establishing himself as the country’s second-highest goalscorer of all time.