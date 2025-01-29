Osimhen: Off-The-Field Drama Of A Super Eagle

Share

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is known for his brilliance on the pitch. Lately, however, his off-the-field actions have grabbed as much attention as his performances.

From public disputes to international scandals, Osimhen’s life is anything but dull. He’s got the talent, the charisma, and a knack for controversy.

Whether you admire him or not, one thing is certain: he always keeps people talking. AJIBADE OLUSESAN takes a closer look at some major dramas involving the Super Eagle.

Social media attack on Finidi

Osimhen caused a public uproar when he responded to rumours that Finidi George said he had faked an injury to avoid playing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic and South Africa.

Going live on Instagram, Osimhen strongly denied the claims and expressed anger at Finidi who was then the coach of the Super Eagles, accusing him of questioning his loyalty to the national team. Finidi later responded to Osimhen’s outburst to clear the air.

He explained that he never said what Osimhen ascribed to him and had even advised the striker to rest and recover completely when he wanted to come a r o u n d and help the team despite his injury.

Finidi said he was shocked by Osimhen’s accusations and insisted he had never doubted the player’s loyalty.

This development shocked many fans, who couldn’t believe Osimhen would publicly call out a football legend. Whether justified or not, this confrontation had people talking for weeks.

Osimhen and Ikpeba’s Public Spat

Osimhen’s fiery personality came into play when he fired a verbal salvo against former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba after the retired striker criticized his style of play after the Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, losing the ticket to Ghana.

Osimhen attempted several bicycle kicks that didn’t result in goals in the game against the Black Stars in Abuja and Ikpeba serving as a pundit on a TV show, criticized the striker’s decision to use the acrobatic move, suggesting he should have opted for simpler techniques. Ikpeba remarked, “Victor Osimhen is a good player but is not yet a finished article…

Some of those crosses he might have controlled instead of trying to do a bicycle-kick.” This didn’t sit well with Osimhen, who quickly fired back, stating that no pundit should dictate his style of play. “I will continue to do it; no pundit can tell me what to do,” he said.

Napoli drama

Osimehen had become a cult hero at Napoli but his relationship with the club was strained when the club’s social media team posted a TikTok video mocking him for missing a penalty.

To make matters worse, the video included the term “coconut,” a word that many Nigerians find offensive. Osimhen didn’t take it lightly. He deleted all Napoli-related posts from his Instagram and made his frustration clear.

His agent even hinted at legal action, calling the video a serious insult. This wasn’t just harmless teasing—it became a full-blown controversy.

As if the TikTok saga wasn’t enough, there was drama surrounding a potential transfer. Saudi club Al-Ahli reportedly offered €80 million for Osimhen, but Napoli refused the deal, demanding €5 million more.

The deal fell apart, leaving Osimhen frustrated and the relationship with the club completely broken down. Eventually, he secured a loan move to Galatasaray, where he has now rediscovered his fiery form.

Alleged assault

Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray brought its own share of drama. Reports claim that after leaving a nightclub in Istanbul, he got into a confrontation with journalist Tolga Bozduman. According to Bozduman, Osimhen became upset when he and his team started taking photos.

Things escalated when Osimhen allegedly tried to grab the journalist’s camera and even punched him. Bozduman also claimed that Osimhen offered money to delete the photos and threatened him when he refused.

However, Osimhen has denied the allegation and has threatened to take legal action against the journalist. “I will take the necessary steps,” Osimhen said. “If I did punch him, justice will prevail. If he is lying, justice will hold him accountable.”

“I did not hit the journalist; they are lying. I simply asked him why he was flashing his camera in my face and told him to delete the photos. I didn’t hit anyone. I just spoke to them. I expected them to lie, as I’ve experienced such incidents before.”

