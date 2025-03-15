Osimhen Nets Hat-Trick As Galatasaray Crush Antalyaspor 4-0

Share

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has bagged a hat-trick as Galatasaray thrashed Antalyaspor 4-0 in their Turkish Süper Lig clash at RAMS Park on Friday night.

Saturday Telegrph reports that Osimhen opened the scoring for Okan Buruk’s side at the half-hour mark.

Spain international Álvaro Morata doubled the home team’s advantage on the stroke of half-time before Osimhen netted his second in first-half stoppage time.

READ ALSO:

The 26-year-old completed his hat-trick seven minutes after the break.

The Nigeria international has now recorded 26 goals and five assists in 30 games across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

Galatasaray remain on course for a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title following the win, topping the standings with 68 points from 26 matches.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

