Osimhen Needs To Improve To Play For Top Clubs – Oliseh

Former Super Eagles star, Sunday Oliseh, says Victor Osimhen needs to work on his game if he wants to play for the best football clubs in the world.

Speaking in an interview on Lagos Talks 91.3FM which was monitored by our correspondent, Oliseh said Osimhen has done well so far and is a valuable player for Nigeria.

But he believes the striker still has “a lot of work to do” to reach the top level. “He’s a big asset to Nigerian football,” Oliseh said. “But like every top player, he has some weaknesses. To get better, he must find ways to improve.”

Oliseh also advised Osimhen to move to the English Premier League if he wants to remain in the spotlight. “This is the time for him to go to the Premier League,” he added.

“That’s where top players are tested and noticed. Nigerians want to see him there.” Osimhen has been linked with big English clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

But Oliseh made it clear that joining a top team is not enough as the striker must also change and grow to fit into their style of play. "For him to become big, he has to change alot," Oliseh said.