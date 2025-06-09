Osimhen, Napoli Feud Resurfaces As Eagles Star Rejects Mega Al-Hilal Move

Share

The strained relationship between Victor Osimhen and Napoli appears to be heading for another stormy chapter following the striker’s decision to reject a high-profile move to the Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal.

Despite a reported €75 million agreement between AlHilal and Napoli, Osimhen has turned down the chance to join the Saudi Pro League giants, snubbing a jaw-dropping salary offer of €45 million per year.

This fresh twist comes amid long-running tension between the Nigerian international and the Serie A club, with Osimhen previously expressing frustration over how he’s been treated by the Napoli hierarchy which culminated into his transfer stint at Galatasaray last summer.

His refusal to sanction the move to Saudi Arabia suggests deeper issues behind the scenes and a potential standoff as the summer transfer window heats up.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that while Al-Hilal had reached a deal with Napoli, Osimhen flatly declined their offer.

The 25-yearold appears uninterested in a switch to the Middle East, preferring to keep his career in European football where he still commands major attention.

“Victor Osimhen has now rejected Al Hilal’s bid despite club to club deal. Nigerian striker has turned down the latest proposal with Al Hilal already in €75m agreement with Napoli.

“Galatasaray will insist on signing Osimhen while race’s becoming open again to club keen… and Al Hilal will assess what to do next to give Inzaghi a new striker, ” Fabrizio wrote on his Facebook page yesterday.

