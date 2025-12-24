New Telegraph

December 24, 2025
Osimhen Named Ndidi’s Vice, Team’s Penalty Taker

Victor Osimhen has been appointed assistant captain of the Super Eagles, working under the new team captain, Wilfred Ndidi.

He has also been selected as the team’s first-choice penalty taker. The decision means Osimhen will lead the team whenever Ndidi is unavailable and will be responsible for taking penalties during matches.

Ndidi, who is 29 years old, took over the captaincy of the Super Eagles following the retirement of William Ekong from international football.

Ndidi, Moses Simon, and Alex Iwobi are the most experienced players in the current Super Eagles squad for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, as they all made their international debuts 10 years ago.

