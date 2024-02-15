Osimhen Missing as Troost-Ekong, Aina, Lookman Make CAF Best X1

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was missing from the list of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, Best X1 released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday. However, three of Osim- hen’s Eagles teammates William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina and Ademola Lookman were included. Troost-Ekong scored three goals for the Super Eagles in the competition. The 30-year-old was also named Player of the Tournament. Aina showcased his defensive prowess for the Super Eagles to be named the competition’s Best X1. Atalanta winger, Ademola Lookman was one of Nigeria’s best performers in the competition.

Lookman registered three goals in seven appearances for the three-time champions in Cote d’Ivoire. Hosts Cote d’Ivoire also have three players in the selection. They are, Jean Michael Seri, Ghislan Konan and Franck Kessie.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Defenders: Ola Aina (Nigeria), Ghislan Konan (Cote d’Ivoire), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (South Africa), Jean Michael Seri (Cote d’Ivoire), Franck Kessie

Strikers: Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea)