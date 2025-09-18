Osimhen Misses Galatasaray Champions League Tie

Victor Osimhen will not feature for Galatasaray in today’s UEFA Champions League tie at Eintracht Frankfurt. Osimhen injured his ankle on international duty with the Super Eagles against Rwanda in Uyo and has not recovered fully to make the trip to Germany.

Many had expected him to come through for this game, but coach Okan Buruk has insisted he will not risk the star striker as there are seven other matches in the group phase of the Champions League for Galatasaray. However, fellow striker Mauro Icardi has been certified fit for the match.