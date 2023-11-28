Osimhen may not return to Napoli after AFCON as Chelsea break bank for striker

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not return to Napoli after the next African Cup of Nations as Chelsea have made the forward their primary target in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old forward, who scored 26 goals for Napoli in the previous season, has garnered attention for his outstanding performance, securing nominations for the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best awards. Despite interest from various top clubs in the Scudetto winner, Napoli staunchly resisted parting ways with their talisman, offering Osimhen a new contract. However, contract negotiations hit a snag, and with his current contract set to expire in 2025, there is speculation that Napoli might reconsider selling the former Lille man.

Telegraph reports that Chelsea is eager to secure Osimhen’s services at Stamford Bridge as early as January, with a bid expected to surpass the record transfer fee of £106 million set by Enzo Fernandez. Mauricio Pochettino’s side is reportedly looking to leverage the strong relationship between Kalidou Koulibaly and Osimhen, using the former as a contact point to entice the Nigerian striker away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Recent revelations from CalcioNews24 suggest that Osimhen has submitted a transfer request to the Napoli hierarchy, hinting that his time with Gli Azzuri may be drawing to a close. Chelsea, with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja as their current attacking options, believes that Osimhen could be the missing piece in their attack—a central figure reminiscent of the days of Didier Drogba.