Osimhen May Be Forced To Play Napoli Pre-Season

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, may have no choice but to feature in Napoli’s pre-season training and matches, as the club has scheduled him for compulsory medical tests in mid-July, despite ongoing transfer talks.

According to reports, the Nigerian international is expected to return to Naples for a medical checkup between July 14 and 15, a standard procedure for players rejoining heir clubs ahead of pre-season.

Osimhen, who is still hoping to leave the Serie A club this summer, spent the last season on loan at Galatasaray, where he scored an impressive 37 goals and recorded 8 assists, helping the Turkish giants win both the Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Now 26, Osimhen has been linked to several top clubs over the past two transfer windows, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, and even Al Hilal.

Galatasaray are also trying to keep him permanently after his successful loan spell. Despite his desire to leave, Napoli has not yet agreed to a deal with any club, and his exit is looking increasingly uncertain.

Unless something changes before midJuly, Osimhen will have to return for medicals and possibly play preseason matches with a club he no longer wants to represent.

Though Osimhen’s preferred move appears to be to the English Premier League, clubs that once showed strong interest may now be prioritising other targets.