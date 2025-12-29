Victor Osimhen Turns 27 Amid AFCON 2025 Chase

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, on Monday, celebrates his 27th birthday at a crucial moment, right in the midst of ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 title ambitions.

Osimhen turns 27 on Monday, December 29, in the most fitting way for a world-class striker: in the midst of a major tournament, in devastating form, and leading Nigeria’s charge toward AFCON 2025 glory.

The timing feels almost poetic on the eve of Nigeria’s final Group C match against Uganda. Osimhen looks like a player entering the peak of his career, where raw talent meets experience, and confidence meets hunger.

The Super Eagles led the tributes on social media: “Happy birthday Victor, cheers to many more goals in green and white.” Fans across the nation echoed the sentiment, celebrating not just his milestone but his pivotal role in Nigeria’s tournament run.

Osimhen has been in electrifying form, terrorising defences with his physical presence, clinical finishing, and growing partnership with Ademola Lookman.

At 27, he sits squarely in his prime, athleticism intact, tactical awareness sharpened, and experience from elite European football now channelled into performances that could define his legacy.

With Nigeria missing the 2026 World Cup, AFCON carries extra weight. Success here would not only bring redemption but cement Osimhen’s place among the nation’s all-time greats.

Social media messages captured both affection and expectation: some called him the heartbeat of the team, others jokingly asked for a hat-trick birthday present.

This isn’t just another birthday. It’s a milestone marked under the continent’s brightest spotlight, with the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders and the chance to finally add the major trophy that has eluded him in green and white.

Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Rashidi Yekini, Nigerian football legends, all have moments that defined their careers on the continental or global stage.

Osimhen has the talent to join their ranks. Celebrating his birthday in Morocco, with the AFCON knockout rounds looming, he now has the chance to do just that.

The ultimate birthday gift won’t come in a box or with a cake; it will come on the tournament’s final day, if Osimhen lifts the AFCON trophy while the football world watches him at his peak.

At 27, he sits at the perfect intersection of experience and physical prowess. For a striker, this may be the ideal moment to carve out a defining chapter of his career.

The celebrations can wait. For now, there’s unfinished business in Morocco, and Osimhen knows the greatest gift he can give himself and his nation is still out there, shining and waiting to be claimed.