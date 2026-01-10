Osimhen, Man On Chase Of History, Can Bury Algeria

Victor Osimhen has been the heartbeat of Nigeria’s attack at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and as the Super Eagles prepare to face Algeria in the quarter-final in Marrakech, all eyes are on the striker, not just for his goals but for history itself. The Galatasaray forward is closing in on one of Nigerian football’s most iconic records.

After scoring twice in Nigeria’s 4-0 Round of 16 win over Mozambique, Osimhen’s goal tally has reached 34 goals for his country, putting him just three goals away from equalling Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Nigeria scoring record of 37 goals, a feat that has stood for decades.

Osimhen’s scoring run has been outstanding. He marked his 50th appearance for the Super Eagles with a brace against Mozambique and has scored nine goals in his last 10 games for Nigeria.

His form is not only about his quality as a forward but also underlines his importance to the team’s campaign in Morocco. At AFCON 2025, Osimhen has already found the net three times, placing him among the tournament’s top scorers.

His goals have powered Nigeria through decisive moments, and now he stands on the brink of history. With Algeria up next, this quarter-final clash presents a perfect stage for Osimhen to inch closer to Yekini’s legendary record.

Rashidi Yekini’s 37 goals for Nigeria have stood as the benchmark since the late 1990s, but Osimhen’s pursuit of this record puts him in elite company and brings excitement to Nigerian football fans who have watched his rise from youth standout to one of Africa’s most feared strikers.

The Eagles attack has been one of the strongest at the tournament, no doubt, as Osimhen has combined well with Ademola Lookman and Adams Akor to wreak havoc on teams in the tournament.

Lookman has recorded seven direct goal contributions, the highest by any player so far, while Osimhen’s goals continue to push him closer to Yekini’s historic mark.

Players like Alex Iwobi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru In March 2025, he moved past Segun Odegbami (23 goals) to become Nigeria’s second all-time top scorer and has since closed in on Yekini.

Despite being close to the goal record, Osimhen has maintained that he is focused on powering Nigeria to a fourth AFCON title rather than breaking the record.

“To be honest, I don’t go to bed thinking about equalling or surpassing the record,” Osimhen told Ademola Lookman TV in Morocco.

“I am just doing what I can for the team — fighting for the team, trying to get goals and assists. Hopefully, maybe not this AFCON, maybe not in the qualifiers, but I know one day I am going to get there.”

As Nigeria prepares to face Algeria, the message is clear, Osimhen’s quest for history must go hand in hand with team success.

If he and his strike partners perform at their best, Nigeria can not only bury Algeria in Marrakech but also move one step closer to a record that could etch Osimhen’s name forever in the annals of Nigerian football.