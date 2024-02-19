Osimhen major doubt for Champions League clash against Barca

Victor Osimhen is a major doubt for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at home against Barcelona. The Napoli striker missed this weekend’s hard-fought 1-1 draw at home with Genoa in Serie A and his coach has described him at “his lowest” on his return from the AFCON. “According to him and the doctors, the boy is at his lowest,” coach Walter Mazzarri told DAZN.

“Coming back from the African Cup of Nations, it wouldn’t have been the best choice to risk it and let him play for a quarter of an hour to 20 minutes, so the doctor told me.” The tournament took its toll on Osimhen, who suffered stomach pains ahead of the semi-final against South Africa and was only cleared to play the day before the match.