Osimhen Loves Chelsea, Will Easily Sign – Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi says Victor Osimhen ‘really wants’ to join Chelsea and it would be ‘pretty easy’ for the club to sign the striker.

Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen stretches back a number of years and it appeared the Blues were on the cusp of an agreement for the Napoli forward last summer.

A Chelsea contingent was sent to Naples on transfer deadline day with a view to getting a deal over the line, but the Nigerian’s wage demands proved a stumbling block and the proposed move to west London fell through.

Unwilling to take a pay-cut at Stamford Bridge, Osimhen instead went on to complete a season-long loan switch to Galatasaray and the 26-year-old has been an instant hit for the Turkish Super Lig champions.

A return of 26 goals in 30 appearances this term has only intensified speculation over a big-money move to the Premier League, though, and Manchester United are reportedly a £33million bid – plus Rasmus Hojlund – to lure him to Old Trafford.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked, but Mikel – an outspoken critic of Nicolas Jackson – hopes to see Chelsea step up their pursuit of Osimhen again as he believes his fellow countryman has the quality to turn his former club into title challengers.

‘We almost got the deal done for Osimhen last summer. The club wanted the player and the player wanted to come as well,’ the ex-Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder said on Sky Sports News. “I know exactly where we stopped.

If we have to pick it up again in the summer, it’s just pretty easy to get it done because the player really wants to come to the football club.

