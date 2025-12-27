Osimhen Looks To KickStart AFCON Glory Against Tunisia

Victor Osimhen will go into Saturday night’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Tunisia with one clear aim: to finally make his impact felt at the AFCON.

For a striker who scores regularly for club and country, the tournament has not been kind to him so far. Osimhen is Nigeria’s second highest goalscorer of all time with 31 goals, but he has scored only once in nine AFCON matches.

That goal came during the group stage against Equatorial Guinea at the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire. For a player of his quality, the return is clearly below expectations.

His situation has drawn comparisons with former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu. Despite being a twotime African Player of the Year, Kanu failed to score in six AFCON tournaments, playing 27 matches. While Osimhen has already done better by scoring once, his AFCON record is still far from impressive.

Bad luck has also played a role. In Nigeria’s opening game against Tanzania in Morocco, Osimhen had a second-half goal ruled out by VAR for offside. The decision was very close and left the striker frustrated once again. Nigeria began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Tanzania, but the performance showed that the team is still settling down.

The Super Eagles now face a tougher challenge against Tunisia, who lead Group C after beating Uganda 3-1. A draw would keep Tunisia top, but both teams know a win would give them an advantage going forward. Osimhen remains a key player for Nigeria.

Even without taking penalties and despite missing games through injury, he is now just six goals away from equalling Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Super Eagles scoring record. To get closer to that mark, he will need to start scoring in big matches like this one.

The memory of Tunisia’s shock win over Nigeria at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon is still fresh. That defeat ended a Super Eagles side that had looked very strong after winning all their group matches., Historically, matches between Nigeria and Tunisia have been closely fought.

In 21 meetings over more than 60 years, both teams have recorded six wins each, with nine matches ending in draws. This balance adds extra tension to Saturday’s encounter in Fes. Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle also has important decisions to make.

While Samuel Chukwueze started against Tanzania, the attack improved when Moses Simon came on. Simon’s pace, work rate and defensive support could be important against Tunisia’s quick players.

Defensively, the fullbacks will also be under pressure, while Chelle must decide whether to keep his usual midfield shape or adjust for more control.

He is known for sticking with his plans, so major changes may be unlikely. For Osimhen, the focus is simple.

He is known for stepping up in big games, and Nigeria will hope this match is the moment he finally breaks his AFCON goal drought. Against Tunisia, he has a chance to turn frustration into celebration and begin his push for AFCON glory