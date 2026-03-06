Osimhen, Lookman’s Champions League Run Will Elevate Eagles –Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh says Nigeria’s national team can quickly raise its standards if it builds around Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who are both shining in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on his Global Football Insights Podcast, Oliseh said the Super Eagles are in a strong position because two of their top attackers are performing at Europe’s highest level.

“We have two top Nigerian players now doing well in the Champions League. We have Osimhen doing well in the Champions League, and we have Lookman doing exceptionally well too,” Oliseh said.

Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray, has scored seven goals this season in the Champions League, showing his strength in the box, aerial ability, and pressing from the front. Meanwhile, Lookman, now at Atlético Madrid, has scored in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League, impressing with his versatility both wide and centrally.

Oliseh stressed that the duo’s success must translate into leadership for the Super Eagles. “These two top players need to lead the team, and for the others to follow, and you will have it,” he said.

The former Ajax and Juventus midfielder explained that regular performances at the elite level help raise standards within the national team. “Training intensity improves. Tactical discipline becomes sharper. Younger players gain confidence seeing teammates succeed against Europe’s best clubs,” Oliseh added.

He also highlighted the wider impact: “When our players perform in the Champions League, you get more publicity, more money, more transfers, and people become more interested in your country. That is the holy grail of club football.”