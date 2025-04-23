Osimhen, Lookman Great But Eagles Not Yet A Team –Martins

Share

Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins, has voiced his concerns about the current state of Nigeria’s senior national team, saying that while the squad is packed with talent, it still lacks unity and true teamwork.

Martins, who played 42 times for Nigeria, scoring 18 goals, believes the Eagles’ coach must do more to build a proper team that plays and wins together. “The names are there, but the team is not there,” Martins said.

“ (Victor) Osimhen is doing his thing; (Ademola) Lookman is doing well too but we need a collective team effort.” The 40-yearold who played for top clubs like Inter M i l a n , Newcastle United, and Wolfsburg, argued that football is more than individual brilliance.

While top stars like Osimhen and Lookman are performing well at club level, Martins stressed that the Super Eagles need to function as one unit to achieve success.

“Osimhen can score 100 goals, but if the team doesn’t go anywhere, the goals mean nothing,” he said. Martins urged the technical team led by Eric Chelle to bring out the best in the squad by focusing on team chemistry and structure.

He said Nigeria has the players to succeed, but unless they begin to gel and play as a unit, results will continue to disappoint.

