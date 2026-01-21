Osimhen, Lookman, Bassey Make CAF’s AFCON 2025 Best XI

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released its official Team of the Tournament for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Nigeria securing three spots following their bronze-medal finish in Morocco.

The Best XI is led by tournament winners Senegal and runners-up Morocco, but Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Calvin Bassey earned recognition for their standout performances throughout the competition.

Their inclusion reflects the depth and quality of Nigeria’s squad in the just-concluded 2025 AFCON tournament.

Calvin Bassey was a rock at the back, showing strong aerial ability, decisive interceptions, and composure under pressure, helping Nigeria reach the semi-finals.

His versatility and consistent performances earned him a place among Africa’s top defenders.

In midfield, Ademola Lookman impressed with his creativity, dribbling skills, and attacking contributions, regularly breaking down defences and providing key assists and goals. The Atlanta forward’s flair and energy made him one of the tournament’s most dynamic players.

Up front, Victor Osimhen led Nigeria’s attack with pace, strength, and clinical finishing, consistently challenging opposition defences.

The Galatasaray striker’s goals and relentless pressing played a crucial role in securing the Super Eagles’ third-place finish, reinforcing his status as one of Africa’s elite forwards.

The trio’s selection in CAF’s Best XI highlights Nigeria’s strong showing at AFCON 2025 and has drawn widespread praise from fans, signalling a promising outlook for the team in future competitions.