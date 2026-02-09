Osimhen Keeps Hot Run As Galatasaray Thrash Rizespor

Victor Osimhen continued his strong scoring form yesterday as Galatasaray recorded an emphatic 3–0 away win against Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Super Eagles striker sealed the victory at the Çaykur Didi Stadium, scoring Galatasaray’s third goal after earlier strikes from Barıs Alper Yılmaz and Yunus Akgün had already put the visitors firmly in control.

Osimhen showed great calm in front of goal, racing onto a well-timed pass from Noa Lang, beating Rizespor goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, and placing the ball neatly into the net to wrap up the contest.

The win was Galatasaray’s most comfortable away victory at the Çaykur Didi Stadium in the league since November 2020, when they last won there by a four-goal margin.

The goal also took Osimhen’s season tally to 15 goals in 21 matches across all competitions. In the league alone, he has now scored nine times, closing the gap on leading scorers Paul Onuachu and Eldor Shomurodov.

Importantly, the strike extended Osimhen’s fine run in the Super Lig to five straight matches with a goal. He had earlier found the net against Samsunspor, Antalyaspor, Fatih Karagümrük and Kayserispor, underlining his growing influence in the Galatasaray attack.

With 13 games still left in the season, the 27-year-old will be hoping to sustain his form as Galatasaray chase another league title, while he also looks to climb back to the top of the goals chart, a position he finished in last season.