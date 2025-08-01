Osimhen Joins Galatasaray In €75m Record Deal From Napoli

The Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has officially completed a permanent move to Turkish Super Ligue champions Galatasaray, sealing a record-breaking €75 million transfer from SSC Napoli according to the club’s announcement on Thursday.

This high-profile transfer concludes a protracted two-year saga between Osimhen and Napoli, which had deteriorated to the point where he was frozen out of the squad at the start of last season.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles forward spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray, where he impressed with 37 goals and 8 assists in 41 matches, helping the club secure a domestic league and cup double.

According to a statement posted on its social media platforms, Galatasaray confirmed:

“Regarding the transfer of professional footballer Victor James Osimhen, an agreement has been reached with his club, SSCN Napoli SPA. In this context, a net transfer fee of €75,000,000 will be paid to the player’s former club.”

As part of the four-year contract, Osimhen will earn €15 million per season, plus an additional €1 million loyalty bonus and €5 million in image rights.

Also, Napoli will receive 10% of any profit from a future transfer. The deal includes a clause preventing the striker from joining any Serie A club in the next two years.

Reacting to the official confirmation, Osimhen said he was thrilled to continue with the Turkish giants:

“I’m so happy to be a part of the Galatasaray family again. First of all, I want to thank my President and Vice President. We have a very positive team right now. I believe that next season, with the quality of both myself and my teammates, we will achieve even greater success.

“We will give our all on the pitch, not only in the league and cup, but also in the Champions League, one of our main goals,” he said.

Osimhen’s move is now the most expensive in Turkish football history further confirming his status as one of the most valuable African footballers globally.