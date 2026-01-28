“Osimhen Is Top Class” — Guardiola Cautious Ahead of UCL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is bracing for a tough test as Galatasaray, led by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, prepares to challenge the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium in a crucial UEFA Champions League clash.

Pep Guardiola has highlighted the threat posed by Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, describing the Nigerian forward as a “top-class player.”

After a surprise defeat to Bodø/Glimt, Manchester City currently sit 11th in the Champions League group stage, making a victory essential if they hope to secure a top-eight finish and avoid a challenging playoff round.

Guardiola Hails Osimhen Ahead of Champions League Clash

In his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola highlighted the challenge posed by Galatasaray, saying, “Most difficult is their quality. The quality they have. Osimhen is a top-class player. They link with him. Leroy [Sane] and both wingers are so quick.”

The Manchester City manager also praised Galatasaray as a club, noting, “Galatasaray are one of the biggest clubs and they always have good players. We have to make an incredible effort with our fans.”

The stakes are high following City’s shock 3-1 defeat to Bodø/Glimt on January 20, 2026, which left them outside the top eight in the Champions League group stage. That loss, along with recent domestic setbacks including a Manchester derby defeat, has put automatic progression to the round of 16 in jeopardy.

Guardiola stressed the need for an “incredible effort” from his players to secure the three points and avoid the knockout playoffs—a scenario that complicates fixture congestion amid a demanding schedule.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, sit 17th in the group and will also be chasing all three points as they aim to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.