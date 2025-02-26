Osimhen Is My Role Model-Akhabue

Share

A new sensation in the block,18years old Mac-Ford Akhabue has named Super Eagles top striker and former Napoli player;Victor Osimhen as his role model.

The Oakville Blue Devils Canada central back in a WhatsApp chat with Tribunesports said the work rate ,determination, resilience and talent of the Galatasaray striker inspired him to pick the Edo born player as his role model saying he is a complete footballer of this generation.

According to the former High Park fc player who won who won New York Cup with Bryst Academy and was the finalist in the U 17 Imodel Cup “I will say my role model is Victor Osimhen. Apart from coming from my tribe in Esan,Edo state he is been motivating me in a way .He worked hard to be where he is today in football globally. His work rate dedication, determination to excel and talent was it for me and ever since I have been monitoring him I see him as a player any serious aspiring young lads should emulate in to go higher in the game”.

Akhabue who played at the Imodel League at age 15 disclosed that his desire is to take his football artistry beyond his community but to export it abroad and want achieve success with it .

He thus expressed his hope of playing in league 2 and 1 (Semi Pro) this summer.

