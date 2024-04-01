Osimhen Is Highest Paid Star In Italy

Napoli’s striker, Victor Osimhen, currently holds the title of the highest-paid player in the Italian Serie A. At 25 years old, Osimhen earns approximately 1.29 million pounds per month, which converts to over N2 billion, as reported by Transfermarkt. This salary is twice the amount he earned before his stellar performance helped Napoli clinch the Italian championship after more than thirty years. His elevated earnings come after signing a new contract that binds him to Napoli until June 2026.

The new agreement also includes a buyout clause valued at around 130 million Euros. Despite this lucrative deal, Osimhen has expressed his intention to leave Napoli during the upcoming summer transfer window. Napoli’s flamboyant president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has acknowledged their inability to prevent Osimhen’s departure, given the interest from several top European clubs willing to make significant financial investments.